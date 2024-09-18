Florida surfer dies days after accident in the water in Volusia County: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A cherished surfer in Florida has died after an apparent accident while surfing last week near a Volusia County Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol and his friends.

A spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol told FOX 35 on Wednesday that the man – identified as Jorge Alvarado – was surfing near Sunglow Fishing Pier on Friday, Sept. 13, between Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, when he suffered an accident in the water.

It's believed he struck his head on the sandbar and then the current pushed him into the pier, the spokesperson said. Alvarado was on life support for a few days, but succumbed to his injuries, according to an online GoFundMe page.

"Jorge, rest in paradise brother…..Your spirit was as vibrant as the ocean waves you loved to ride. You brought joy and adventure to everyone around you," read an update on the GoFundMe page.



"You were always there to lift others up, encouraging everyone to push their limits and embrace life fully. Your passion for surfing was matched only by your love for your friends and family."

More than $17,000 had been raised, as of Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 35 is working to learn more about what happened and about Alvarado.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: