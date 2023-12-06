Florida Supreme Court to review Monique Worrell's challenge of suspension as state attorney

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in a challenge by suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell to her ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Worrell is seeking to be reinstated as the top prosecutor in the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties and argues DeSantis had no legal basis to suspend her as the elected state attorney.

DeSantis on Aug. 9 issued an executive order suspending Worrell and appointed judge Andrew Bain to replace her.

Among the grievances against Worrell, DeSantis said her office:

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses

Allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration

Avoided sentencing enhancements under practice limiting charges for child pornography

"Monique Worrell’s administration of criminal justice in the ninth circuit has been clearly and fundamentally derelict so as to constitute neglect of duty and incompetence," DeSantis said at the time.

Worrell disputed a series of arguments raised in DeSantis’ executive order.

The case filed at the Supreme Court said DeSantis’ executive order "fails to allege any facts relating to Ms. Worrell’s own conduct (either acts or omissions) that would constitute neglect of duty or incompetence."

The Florida Constitution gives the governor the authority to suspend elected officials. The ultimate decision about removal from office rests with the Florida Senate, though the Senate has put the Worrell issue on hold because of the court challenge.