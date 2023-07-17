Florida sheriff's office writes heartfelt message for fallen lieutenant

Florida deputies mourn the loss of one of their own and give a heartfelt message.

Lieutenant Todd Maddox, of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, lost his battle to cancer Sunday afternoon at the Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

In a post, the sheriff's office describes how Maddox was an overall great man from his job as a deputy to his home life as a family man.

Maddox started his career in 1990, retiring in 2020, then coming back to work as a school resource deputy. After that he shifted to patrol services as a Deputy Sheriff in our Canaveral precinct, where he remained until his passing.

Todd leaves behind an agency that loved him dearly, an incredible family, and so many friends that are deeply hurting with the news of his passing," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Our community lost a great public servant and friend yesterday, and we were all blessed to have spent time with him,".