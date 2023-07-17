Watch your speed! To save lives by preventing reckless driving and speeding, law enforcement agencies in Florida and surrounding states are conducting a week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign called Operation Southern Slow Down.

From Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, drivers can expect to see additional state and local agencies on the road cracking down on speeders across the Sunshine State, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The operation is a joint effort between the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities will provide additional details about the operation at a news conference set for 10 a.m. You can watch it live in the below video player when it begins:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.