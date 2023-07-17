Florida woman arrested for drunk driving with unbuckled 2-year-old in car: deputies

A Florida woman was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence with a 2-year-old child in the car who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Ayesha Cameron was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and one count of DUI, deputies said. The 31-year-old was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she was released on $3,000 bond.

On Saturday night, deputies responded to multiple calls about a reckless driver near US-1 entering Bunnell. A witness was able to get near Cameron's car at a red light, where they noticed the woman appear impaired with a child in the backseat.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to intercept Cameron's car near SR-100 and CR-205 after it slowed down for no apparent reason, officials said.

When Cameron pulled over, her car's front right tire slid onto a ditch, which caused the back right tire to lift several feet off the ground. The car became unstable, rocking back and forth near a deep drainage canal, deputies said.

Cameron and the child were immediately removed from the car for their safety by the deputy.

A DUI investigation found Cameron was showing signs of impairment. She also allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and failed several sobriety tests. Deputies said her blood alcohol level was 0.15, which is nearly two times the legal limit.

The 2-year-old child was taken by deputies to a local community center until a family member arrived to take custody. The Department of Children and Families was notified.