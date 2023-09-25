From ice cream trucks to pink patrol cars: Florida's coolest law enforcement vehicle needs your vote

Florida, get ready to rev up your enthusiasm!

From so many vehicles to choose from like pink patrol cars and ice cream trucks, it's time to cast your vote in the 2023 Florida Sheriffs Association Law Enforcement Vehicle Graphics Contest.

There are 29 vehicles to choose from around the state. Here's a look at the contestants:

Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 SUV

Clay County Sheriff's Office Florida Explorers Bus

Clermont Police Department Recruiting Vehicle

Clermont Police Department Vehicles

Flagler County Sheriff's Office 1938 Vehicle

Fort Myers Police Department Recruiting Vehicle

Hardee County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Highlands County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Paul Blackman SUV

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Gladiator

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Ice Cream Truck

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV

Lake County Sheriff's Office Florida D.A.R.E. Vehicles

Lee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard Vehicle

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Florida Keys Smart Car

Miami-Dade Police Department Explorer

Miami-Dade Police Department Special Units Vehicles

Miami-Dade Police Department Vehicles

Nassau County Sheriff's Office Camaro

Osceola County Sheriff's Office Anti-Bullying Truck

Osceola County Sheriff's Office Recruiting Tahoe

Pasco Sheriff's Office Tahoe

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard Vehicle

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Motorcycle

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Patrol Explorer

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Pink Car

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Autism Awareness Vehicle

Seminole County Sheriff's Office School Safety Vehicle

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida K-9 Tahoe

Check out all the photos below:

Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Explorers Bus (Photo: Florida Sheriffs Association)

The winners will get a custom plaque and will be recognized at the 2023 FSA Executive Leadership Conference and Fleet Exhibition.

To vote, "like" the picture of your choice in the Florida Sheriffs Association posts embedded below. Voting started Monday and will run through Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

This contest comes on the heels of another from this summer, where Florida Highway Patrol won the national "best looking cruiser" competition.