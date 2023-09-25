From ice cream trucks to pink patrol cars: Florida's coolest law enforcement vehicle needs your vote
FLORIDA - Florida, get ready to rev up your enthusiasm!
From so many vehicles to choose from like pink patrol cars and ice cream trucks, it's time to cast your vote in the 2023 Florida Sheriffs Association Law Enforcement Vehicle Graphics Contest.
There are 29 vehicles to choose from around the state. Here's a look at the contestants:
- Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 SUV
- Clay County Sheriff's Office Florida Explorers Bus
- Clermont Police Department Recruiting Vehicle
- Clermont Police Department Vehicles
- Flagler County Sheriff's Office 1938 Vehicle
- Fort Myers Police Department Recruiting Vehicle
- Hardee County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
- Highlands County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Paul Blackman SUV
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Gladiator
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Ice Cream Truck
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV
- Lake County Sheriff's Office Florida D.A.R.E. Vehicles
- Lee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard Vehicle
- Monroe County Sheriff's Office Florida Keys Smart Car
- Miami-Dade Police Department Explorer
- Miami-Dade Police Department Special Units Vehicles
- Miami-Dade Police Department Vehicles
- Nassau County Sheriff's Office Camaro
- Osceola County Sheriff's Office Anti-Bullying Truck
- Osceola County Sheriff's Office Recruiting Tahoe
- Pasco Sheriff's Office Tahoe
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard Vehicle
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Motorcycle
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Patrol Explorer
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Pink Car
- Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Autism Awareness Vehicle
- Seminole County Sheriff's Office School Safety Vehicle
- St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
- Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida K-9 Tahoe
Check out all the photos below:
Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Explorers Bus (Photo: Florida Sheriffs Association)
The winners will get a custom plaque and will be recognized at the 2023 FSA Executive Leadership Conference and Fleet Exhibition.
To vote, "like" the picture of your choice in the Florida Sheriffs Association posts embedded below. Voting started Monday and will run through Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
This contest comes on the heels of another from this summer, where Florida Highway Patrol won the national "best looking cruiser" competition.