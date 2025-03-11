Florida Senate panel backs bill to ban fluoride in public water systems

The Brief A Florida Senate committee approved a bill to ban fluoride additives in public water systems, arguing residents should have a choice. Health experts warn the move could harm dental health, especially in low-income communities. The bill’s future in the full Senate remains uncertain.



While many communities in Florida have opted to remove the fluoridation process from public water supplies, proposed legislation in Tallahassee would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to water.

Bill's sponsor emphasizes personal choice

What we know:

A Florida Senate committee has approved a bill (HB 700) that would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to public water supplies. The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate Agriculture Committee, is part of a broader set of measures related to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

If enacted, it would prohibit the use of any additive in public water systems that is included primarily for health-related purposes. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, argued that Floridians have other ways to obtain fluoride and should have the choice to opt out of fluoridated water.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the bill, if passed, would impact communities that currently have fluoride in their water. The timeline for a full Senate vote or further legislative action remains uncertain. Additionally, it is unknown whether any local governments or health organizations will challenge the measure or push for amendments to maintain fluoridation as a local decision.

The backstory:

Fluoridation of public water supplies has been a widely accepted public health practice in the U.S. for decades, aimed at preventing cavities and improving dental health. However, debates over the safety and necessity of fluoride have persisted, with some communities opting to remove it from their water.

The proposed Florida legislation aligns with efforts in other states to shift fluoride decisions away from local governments and toward individual responsibility.

While proponents argue that individuals should have the freedom to decide their fluoride intake, health organizations warn that removing fluoride from water supplies could negatively impact public dental health, particularly in low-income communities where access to dental care may be limited. The decision could have lasting effects on public health policy and local governance in Florida.

What they're saying:

Sen. Keith Truenow defended the bill by emphasizing personal choice,

"We want to make sure that we give those choices to the parents and the people receiving the fluoride. So if someone doesn’t want to use the fluoride in the water system, you can’t really opt out."

Brandon Edmonston, a lobbyist for the Florida Dental Association, urged lawmakers to leave the decision to local governments.

"Community water fluoridation is regarded as one of the greatest scientific achievements of the 20th Century. While there are other sources of fluoride, such as toothpaste and mouthwash that can be applied to the surface of the teeth, fluoride works best systemically and strengthens the enamel from the inside out."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: