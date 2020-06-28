Florida sees another 8,500 new coronavirus cases, 29 additional deaths

article

The State of Florida reported another 8,530 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with an additional 29 new deaths.

Test results for more than 72,100 people were reported to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic is now 141,075.

The number of deaths in the state now stands at 3,419.

On Saturday, a record high of cases topped 9,500 in the state.

RELATED: Florida smashes single-day record again with another 9,585 new coronavirus cases