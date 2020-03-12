Florida schools teach students proper hand-washing techniques in light of coronavirus pandemic

article

Seminole County Public Schools is making sure students know how to properly wash their hands in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

School volunteers have been teaching children how to properly wash their hands for six years through the Healthy Hands program, but they are ramping up their efforts as the virus spreads across the United States.

“We wanted to ensure that the kids really understand what’s going on and how important it is to keeping, washing those hands and not touching their face,” said Seminole County School Dividend Jennifer Prieto.

On Thursday, she taught second-graders at Midway Elementary how to wash their hands. Prieto said on any given day, 10,000 to 10 million germs can live on your hands if you do not wash them. However, following four simple steps can help you wash the germs away.

She said the first step is to get your hands wet and then add soap. She said people should wash their hands for 20 seconds out of the water. She said that “we try and make sure it’s not just a very quick soap on the hands and they put it under the water. That it is a full 20 seconds so we encourage them to sing their abc’s.”

Prieto said the third step is to rinse your hands and dry them with a paper towel, then use the paper towel to turn off the faucet.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, volunteers already have plans to visit at least a dozen Seminole County schools after spring break to continue teaching students how to properly wash their hands. Prieto said they do classroom lessons throughout the school year, normally around winter and spring break.

