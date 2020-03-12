Senator Rick Scott to self-quarantine after potential contact with person who has coronavirus

article

Senator Rick Scott announced on Thursday that he will self-quarantine after potentially making contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus was in the same room as him while visiting the President in Miami. He does not believe he interacted with the individual though.

Senator Scott reportedly met with the Senate’s attending physician and his personal doctor following this. They reportedly advised him that his risk is low and that he does not have to take a test or quarantine. However, he is still choosing to self-quarantine out in an abundance of caution.

"The health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time," Senator Scott said. "I will still be working on my plan to combat coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”

MORE NEWS: Testing will increase as Florida officially has 29 positive cases of coronavirus, the Governor says

Senator Scott did not identify the Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus, but reports show that Fabio Wajngarten is a senior Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus. Wajngarten actually met with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago and tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home with flu-like symptoms.

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

Advertisement

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

MORE NEWS: NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live