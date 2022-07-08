Florida school grades: See how your child's district scored

The Florida Department of Education is out with its annual grades for school districts.

Overall, Central Florida's school districts look good, with most districts painting a positive picture. This is first time being graded in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County is the largest school district in the Central Florida area and it saw some dips in ratings this year. New Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez has fresh data to use as she plans for the district’s future.

Overall, it’s not a report card you’d want to hide from your parents, but some individual schools saw significant dips.

Orange County Public Schools as a district slipped to a "B" this year – just one-point shy of maintaining its "A" status. The district says it saw its largest improvement in math performance with learning gains going up by 21-points.

There are 202 schools in the district and 56-percent of its schools earned an "A" or "B" this year. But, Orange County Public Schools was the only district in the area where some schools received a "F" grade.

Pineloch Elementary, Catalina Elementary, and Washington Shores Elementary all slipped from a "C" to an "F." Grades are given by looking at several factors – including academic performance in English, math, and science.

Current Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins released a statement after grades came out.

"This data provides a limited view of what our students, teachers, administration, and support staff and families accomplished this year."

She went on to say the district "will use this data to continue leading our students to success."

State report card data is still being compiled. Orange County Public Schools says it’s still waiting on grades for 17 schools because of delayed scores or low testing numbers.

Here's a look at the grades given to Central Florida school districts:

Orange: B

Osceola: B

Seminole: A

Brevard: B

Volusia: B

Marion: C

Flagler: B

Lake: B

Polk: C

Sumter: B

You can see a full list of district grades and individual school grades HERE.