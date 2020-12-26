Florida reports over 17,000 coronavirus cases, 140 more deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 17,042 new coronavirus cases and 140 additional resident deaths.

The new numbers bring the statewide total to 1,264,588 cases and Florida resident deaths to. 21,135. The numbers come one day after Christmas.

It's important to note that the Department of Health did not release numbers on Christmas Day, so the new numbers are a combination of what would've been reported on Friday.

The 140 reported deaths is the 11th time the state has passed 100 reported fatalities in December, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Coronavirus testing started back up on Saturday at sites across Central Florida on Saturday after being closed on Christmas Day.

Cars began lining up early at the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center. According to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, wait times on Saturday at the convention center are about 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

Doctors say it is important to know your COVID-19 status before and after seeing loved ones during this holiday season. They recommend getting tested if you are traveling or if you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19.