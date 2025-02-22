4-year-old Florida boy accidentally shoots himself after finding parent's gun, police say

The Brief A 4-year-old boy at an Orlando hospital is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with his family's gun. Police say the child found the gun inside a car in the family's home garage. Investigators report that the child's parents are cooperating with the investigation.



A 4-year-old boy at an Orlando hospital is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with his family's gun.

Where did the child find the gun?

The backstory:

Davenport police say the child was at home with his parents and siblings getting ready for a night out when he wandered into the garage by himself.

Officials report the boy got into the family car and found the handgun, which he then accidentally shot himself with.

Is the child going to survive?

What we know:

Police say the child's parents drove the boy to the AdventHealth Hospital in Haines City, which they then responded to around 6:30 p.m.

Reports show the boy was then airlifted to the Orlando hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators say that the child's parents are cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not yet released the parents' names.

What they're saying:

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker put out a statement about the accident.

"This is a heartbreaking incident," he said. "We are praying this child recovers from his injuries, and we equally pray for the family as they work through this tragedy."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: