Expand / Collapse search

Florida police warn of latest phone scam: 'Protect yourself!'

By Dani Medina
Published 
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Student loan scams: Red flags to watch for

Here are the student loan scam red flags to watch out for.

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Florida are warning residents of a phone scam that involves scammers pretending to be law enforcement or government officials. 

The Ocala Police Department said a resident reported a phone scam where someone posted as an officer falsely claiming they missed jury duty, the agency said on Facebook. This scam specifically wants you to verify personal information as they demand a fee from you. 

"This is a scam! Thankfully, the citizen recognized the scam and hung up," Ocala police said. 

Police said scammers will often try to pretend to be government officials, law enforcement or representatives of reputable organizations to gain your trust. 

"They will deceive a victim through various tactics, such as false claims, threats, or promises of prizes, to manipulate victims into providing personal information or sending money," police said. 

RELATED NEWS

Here are some tips to stay safe from scammers from the Ocala Police Department: 

  • Protect yourself
  • Don't share personal information over the phone
  • Independently verify the organization yourself
  • Report any suspicious calls to law enforcement
  • Stay vigilant and hang up on scammers 

No legitimate agency contacts citizens directly, police said. 