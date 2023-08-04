Florida police warn of latest phone scam: 'Protect yourself!'

Police in Florida are warning residents of a phone scam that involves scammers pretending to be law enforcement or government officials.

The Ocala Police Department said a resident reported a phone scam where someone posted as an officer falsely claiming they missed jury duty, the agency said on Facebook. This scam specifically wants you to verify personal information as they demand a fee from you.

"This is a scam! Thankfully, the citizen recognized the scam and hung up," Ocala police said.

Police said scammers will often try to pretend to be government officials, law enforcement or representatives of reputable organizations to gain your trust.

"They will deceive a victim through various tactics, such as false claims, threats, or promises of prizes, to manipulate victims into providing personal information or sending money," police said.

Here are some tips to stay safe from scammers from the Ocala Police Department:

Protect yourself

Don't share personal information over the phone

Independently verify the organization yourself

Report any suspicious calls to law enforcement

Stay vigilant and hang up on scammers

No legitimate agency contacts citizens directly, police said.