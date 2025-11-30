Florida police seize 30+ illegally used disabled parking tags in 2-day operation

More than 30 illegally used disabled parking placards were seized during a two-day enforcement operation – and ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The Mount Dora Police Department shared a photo of the seized blue handicap parking tags scattered across the front of one of its patrol vehicles on its Facebook page.

The agency said the two-day operation targeted Target and Walmart parking lots "to protect accessible parking spaces for those in the community who truly depend on them."

What they're saying:

"Misusing a handicap placard might seem minor to some, but it directly impacts residents who rely on these spaces for mobility and safety. Our goal is to ensure that accessible parking remains available for those who genuinely need it," the police department said in a Facebook post.

By the numbers:

The two-day operation resulted in:

- 80 traffic stops

- Seizure of 30 parking tags

Officials did not elaborate if any tickets or citations were issued, nor if any arrests were made.

Why you should care:

"We’re proud of the hard work our Traffic Unit put into this initiative and will continue to take steps that support accessibility and fairness for all members of our community."