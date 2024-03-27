Florida police searching for man accused of secretly taking pictures of women at Target

article

Mount Dora police are searching for a man accused of "surreptitiously" taking photos of women at Target.

Target staff have been aware of the man's presence for several weeks and have asked him to leave the premises, police said.

Police clarified that while it's legal to photograph anyone in a public space, this man's behavior is a "cause for concern."

Anyone with information about this man or these incidents is urged to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.