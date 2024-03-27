Florida police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of trading cards from Walmart

article

Clermont police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of trading cards from Walmart.

The Clermont Police Department said the alleged theft occurred just after 6:40 p.m. at the Walmart at 1450 John's Lake Road on March 18.

They showed photos of the person of interest in a theft of trading cards that totaled $2,923.17.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-536-8405.