Man facing multiple charges following drug bust in Brevard County, police say

Florida police officers conducted a big drug seizure, and arrest after executing a search warrant, police said.

Corderro Dante East, 34, is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs with the intent to sell, two counts of possession of firearm and/or ammo by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday West Melbourne police officers followed through on a search warrant at 49 Westover Drive in West Melbourne. This warrant came from an extensive investigation conducted by West Melbourne SIU detectives, according to an affidavit.

When searching the premises, officers found multiple drugs located throughout the house. By the end of the search they tallied up one kilogram of methamphetamine, 605 grams of fentanyl, 353 grams of cocaine, 245 grams of MDMA, plus a Glock 9mm pistol.

Drugs found in a big bust in Melbourne. (Courtesy of the West Melbourne Police Department)

East was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail. He has since been released with a bond of $135,500.