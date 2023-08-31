Florida pet owner finds their dog shot, limping around in Orlando neighborhood: police

Police are working to learn who shot a dog in an Orlando neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the dog was shot in the 4100 block of Booker Street. The dog's owner told police they heard a gunshot and went outside to find the dog limping around.

The dog survived the attack and the owner plans to take the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

Orlando police officers said there were no witnesses to the incident and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.