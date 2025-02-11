Florida corrections deputy shot and killed in 'targeted attack' while off duty: officials

The Brief A Florida corrections deputy was shot and killed while off-duty in what officials are calling a "targeted attack." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said the incident took place Monday night in the Belle Glade area. Deputies have confirmed the identity of the off-duty officer to be 39-year-old Basil Powell.



A Florida corrections deputy was shot and killed while off-duty in what officials are calling a "targeted attack."

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) have confirmed the identity of the off-duty officer to be 39-year-old Basil Powell.

Officials have identified the off-duty corrections deputy that shot and killed Monday night as Basil Powell. (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

What happened to Basil Powell?

What we know:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of gunfire at 7:32 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D.

Powell was immediately fired upon as soon as he got out of his car, officials stated.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered Powell, who was off duty at the time.

Reports show Powell was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Who was Basil Powell?

The backstory:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Powell had served with the agency for three years.

Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center after being hired in October 2021.

A ceremonial escort occurred overnight, transporting Powell's body from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

"PBSO, once again, stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow," PBSO officials shared in a press release.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Investigators said they believe the incident was not random, and that it appears Powell was "targeted and ambushed" while returning home.

Officials said the incident was not related to Powell's role as a corrections deputy.

No details regarding potential suspects or motives have been released currently.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

