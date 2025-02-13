Florida Sen. Geraldine Thompson dies at 76

article

Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson died Thursday surrounded by her family following complications from knee replacement surgery, her family said in a statement. She was 76.

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state," her family said in a statement.

"Her tireless work in education, healthcare, and civil rights, including her leadership to establish the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando, reflected her unwavering commitment to creating a better world for future generations."

Details on funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days, according to the statement.

Florida leaders remember Sen. Thompson

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was a true trailblazer in Florida politics. A lifelong public servant and a fighter for civil rights, her impact on Florida stretched far beyond the average elected official," the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement.

"Over the course of her career, she championed expanding access to healthcare, giving our kids the education they deserve, and preserving Black history and culture — most notably with the establishment of the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani remembered her as a "powerful and brave advocate for our community. She was a trailblazer, history maker, & impactful voice for justice."

Congressman Maxwell Frost remembered Thompson as "a force—a trailblazer, a historian, a fierce advocate, and a devoted mother and grandmother who worked every day to uplift all Floridians, ensuring that no one was left behind."

"For nearly 20 years in the Florida Legislature, she broke barriers and created opportunities, especially for Black and Brown communities and those too often overlooked. She paved the way for many, including myself, to step up and serve our communities."

Sen. Thompson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Perrine, Florida, according to her state bio. She has received dozens of awards throughout her career.

She was first elected to the Florida Legislature on Nov. 6, 2018 – and became the first female Democrat and person of color to represent Florida House District 44. She then went on to represent District 15 in the Senate, representing West Orange County.

She graduated from the University of Miami in 1970 and earned her Master's degree from Florida State University. She was a teacher in Orange County Public Schools for 6 years, and joined Valencia Community College as an administrator for more than 20 years.