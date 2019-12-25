Florida officials identify man killed in boating accident on Christmas Day

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has identified the boat who was killed in an accident on Lake Harney on Christmas Day.

John Gebhardt, 39, was killed after being ejected from the boat.

According to a report from FWC, Gebhardt was traveling south on the St. Johns River just north of Lake Harney when his boat suddenly turned shore, running aground and striking a tree. Gebhardt was thrown from the vessel, struck the tree and landed in the water.

FOX 35 News spoke to a group who was fishing on the lake on Christmas. They said that the incident is a horrible tragedy.

"This time of year, you're supposed to be celebrating with family and enjoying family and to lose a life on Christmas Day that's very tragic and my heart and condolences go out to this family," said Charon Howard who was fishing at the lake.

Lake Harney straddles the county line between Volusia County and Seminole County.

Advertisement

Latest news:

Police: 3 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida home with 4 kids inside

Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 Central Florida families

Deputies: Florida man accused of entering home, grabbing young girl by hand on Christmas Eve