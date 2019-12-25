Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 Central Florida families

article

A rookie NFL player has paid off the layaway debts for five dozen people at a shopping center store in Florida.

Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday paid off thousands of dollars in debts for 60 people at a Burlington Coat Factory at the Shady Oaks Shopping Center in Ocala, Florida.

RELATED: Florida police department pays off 26 layaway accounts at Walmart

Gilbert, a Marion County native, graduated from Trinity Catholic High School. He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debts on social media.

"He’s a great guy! He spent a lot of time with the people there," Sheila Graham Plumley told FOX 35 News. "He is from Ocala and said he wanted to give back to his community."

Mark Shipman, the store manager, said Gilbert’s actions were special.

RELATED: Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack pays off 300 holiday layaway accounts at hometown Walmart

Advertisement

“He is a good person,” Shipman told the Ocala Star Banner. “You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart.”