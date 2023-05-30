Missing Longwood teen Norah Mahoney found safe

article

UPDATE: Missing Longwood, Florida teenager Norah Mahoney has been located and is safe.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Seminole County teenager.

Norah Mahoney, 15, was last seen along Wild Hickory Lane in Longwood, Florida on May 30. She was wearing a gray and black sweatshirt containing the words "Lake Tahoe" and the California bear and star and white and black running shorts.

Mahoney is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.