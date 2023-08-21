Florida man's traffic stop for illegal motorcycle lights turns into sizeable drug bust, deputies say

What started out as a traffic stop for illegal lights on the bottom of a motorcycle turned into an arrest for drug possession, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Robinson was arrested early Monday morning and charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to arrest records.

Robinson was pulled over after a Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy saw him riding a motorcycle with blue lights shining from below. The 48-year-old man said he recently bought the bike and didn't know he couldn't have the lights. The deputy also discovered Robinson didn't have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, either.

According to Florida Statute 316.2397, it is prohibited for any vehicle – except for police vehicles – to show or display blue lights.

During a search of his person, it was revealed that Robinson had syringes in his pocket, plus a few other items stashed including meth, green fentanyl, cocaine and other paraphernalia, deputies said.

"Green" or "rainbow fentanyl" is bright-colored fentanyl that is made in multiple forms, including pills, powder and blocks similar to sidewalk chalk, according to the DEA. A photo of the items allegedly found at the traffic stop show a chalk-like green piece of fentanyl.

"If he had all of that on a motorcycle imagine what my man could carry in a car or even worse, a truck!!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said on Facebook.

Robinson remains at the Brevard County Jail on $6,500 bond. He's scheduled to make his initial appearance in front a judge on Monday afternoon.