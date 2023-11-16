Florida man's registration mishap uncovers enough fentanyl to kill nearly 15,000 people, deputies say

What started out as a traffic stop for a mismatched vehicle registration ended with the discovery of a Florida man's deadly drug stash, according to deputies.

Christpher Wright was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest records show.

The 38-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs was pulled over on Highway 90 when deputies noticed his registration didn't match the vehicle's description, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

A K-9 assisted during the traffic stop, which ultimately yielded a search on the car, according to deputies.

Photo: Walton County Sheriffs Office

Officials found 29.8 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of meth and paraphernalia in the car, the sheriff's office said.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Powers was allegedly in possession of nearly 30 grams of the drug, which is enough doses to kill about 15,000 people.

Wright was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail. He has since been released after posting $50,000 bond.