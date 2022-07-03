Florida man's hand blown off by fireworks, sheriff's office says
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man in South Florida had his hand blown off by fireworks on Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were notified shortly after 1 a.m. when they received a medical call regarding an incident involving fireworks on North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.
STORY: Avelo Airlines offers nonstop flights to 3 popular destinations from Orlando airport
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the area and took the man and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for medical treatment, BSO said in a news release.
It's not uncommon for people to injure themselves during 4th of July celebrations. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, "The nation saw a large increase in people being hurt and killed by fireworks last year." There was a 50% increase in deaths and injuries as well as 15,600 people went to the emergency room for firework-related injuries, according to the CPSC. Most injuries were reportedly to the hands and fingers, followed by the head, face, ears, and eyes.
CPSC officials shared the following tips on how to celebrate the holiday safely:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
- After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.