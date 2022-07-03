Avelo Airlines offers nonstop flights to 3 popular destinations from Orlando airport

article

Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base on Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). In a news release, the airline said that over the next 12 months, it plans to fly to 15 nonstop destinations from MCO, but as for right now, here are the three popular destinations it is offering nonstop flights to:

Southern Connecticut: One-way fares start at $69.

Washington, D.C. : Avelo is offering seasonal service five days per week to Baltimore /Washington International Airport (BWI) through August 21, 2022. One-way fares start at $59.

Wilmington, N.C.: The airline is offering seasonal service three days per week to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) through November 9, 2022. One-way fares start at $59.

To book a flight, or for more information, visit: www.aveloair.com.

The new Avelo base is expected to bring in more than $250 million in short-term economic impact in Greater Orlando and top $1 billion in regional economic impact annually within the next five years.

Over the next year, Avelo said it expects to create up to 150 MCO-based jobs, such as pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service, aircraft technical operations and maintenance and supervisor positions.