Florida man's carjack attempt thwarted after beat down from 66-year-old Brevard County man: Deputies

article

A 66-year-old man from Brevard County stood his ground after fighting off a carjacking suspect who was trying to break into his truck, deputies said.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies arrived at a home in Brevard County where they found 29-year-old Blake Robinson lying on the ground with blood around his mouth, an affidavit shows. They also found a man who said Robinson attacked him after trying to open his truck.

Deputies said the man heard a noise outside and thought something had fallen on his camper. When he walked outside, he saw Robinson pulling on the door handles of his truck. The man walked back inside his home to call 911 but could not find his phone, so he walked back outside again.

Melbourne shooting suspect 'declared war against the United States' in 911 call on himself: police

When confronted by the man, Robinson began throwing punches, threw the man to the ground, and kicked him in the head.

According to deputies, the man said he was able to strike Robinson and get away from him before calling 911. The man ended up with severe swelling on his face a bloodied right ear as a result of the fight.

Robinson was arrested for felony battery and attempted burglary of a conveyance. He remains in the Brevard County Jail.