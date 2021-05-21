Florida man wins $1 million on scratch-off after 2 family cars break down

article

A Florida man saw his bad luck turn around after winning a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket.

Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Fuller tells lottery officials the money couldn’t come at a better time.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down. In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!"

Fuller bought his winning ticket from First Coast Energy at 711 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

