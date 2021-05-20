Florida mom says she found this nasty item attached to her Taco Bell food

article

A mother in Florida claims that she found a cigarette wrapped up with her taco from a Taco Bell.

WKRG spoke with Taura Helsel who said she went to a Taco Bell in Pensacola on Monday afternoon for lunch. She ordered a chalupa meal, which includes a soft taco.

According to the report, Helsel went home and was feeding her infant some of the taco when she noticed a "slightly moist" cigarette stuck to it.

TRENDING: Viral video shows orca's stunning leap during dramatic dolphin hunt

"I don’t know if it was intentionally put there or if somebody had it on their ear and maybe they were rolling a taco and it fell in there," Helsel told the station. "But another thing I thought about was how did they not notice that cigarette in there?"

Helsel says she went back to the store where they offered her a refund.

TRENDING: PHOTOS: Florida diver comes face-to-face with massive bull shark

In a statement to WKRG, the company said: "We take this very seriously. Our franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and will be reaching out to the customer directly."

WKRG reports that Taco Bell offered Helsel a "better dining experience" next time as long as she took her social media post down about the incident.

"It’s disgusting," she told the station. "Either that cigarette was put there intentionally or accidentally, but that’s not the point. I fed some of that to my 1-year-old daughter."

Helsel hopes the employees will be more careful next time.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.