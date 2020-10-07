Florida man wins $1 million on $5 scratch-off ticket from gas station

article

A Volusia County man stopped at a gas station and bought a $5 scratch-off ticket. He ended up winning $1 million.

Chad Fennell, 31, of Oak Hill, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the BONUS TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game.

Fennell bought the ticket from the Circle K gas station at 807 Indian River Blvd. in Edgewater. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $875,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

