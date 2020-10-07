Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Japan in 2021

article

Universal Studios Japan announced on Wednesday that 'Super Nintendo World' will open at its park in early 2021.

They said that the area will be the world's first theme park area based on the characters and worlds of Nintendo. It will feature attractions, restaurants, shops, and experiences based around fan-favorites like Mario, Yoshi, and more.

An exact opening date will reportedly be announced soon.

Guests can also wear a special wristband, called a 'Power Up Band,' while in Super Nintendo World. Universal Studios Japan said that it will allow parkgoers to jump, hit blocks, collect virtual coins and items, and more.

RELATED: Universal Orlando offers 'Free Days' with no blockout dates deal

Advertisement

While awaiting the opening of the Nintendo-themed area, the Japenese theme park said that the world's first Mario Cafe & Store will open in the Hollywood of the park. That is expected to open on October 16th. It will feature items Super Mario pancake sandwiches and a Super Mushroom souvenir bottle.

Photo by Universal Studios Japan

Photo by Universal Studios Japan

Next to the cafe, Nintendo merchandise will reportedly be sold, including shirts, pouches, smartphone cases, key chains, and more.

Photo by Universal Studios Japan

Earlier this year, it was announced that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. However, the highly-anticipated park has been delayed during the coronavirus pandemic, reports say.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park news.