Florida man who kidnapped 2-year-old son from Edgewater arrested several hundred miles away, police say

A man was taken to jail after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old son from Edgewater, sparking a statewide Florida Missing Child Alert on Tuesday, police said.

Robert Renauld, 29, was arrested more than 200 miles way in Sarasota County late Monday night after the North Port Police Department received information that his white Chevrolet Cavalier may be traveling in their area.

Police performed a traffic stop and Renauld was detained without incident. He was taken to the Sarasota County jail on a charge of kidnapping a child under 13.

Officers found his son asleep in the back of the car. The boy was taken to the North Port Police Department until his mother arrived from Edgewater.

The child was in good spirits and did not require medical attention, police said.