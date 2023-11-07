Florida man whacks pregnant girlfriend in head with cooking pan, stabs her amid tiff over texts: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Miami man has found himself behind bars after allegedly whacking his pregnant girlfriend in the head with a cooking pan and stabbing her with a kitchen knife during a heated argument involving text messages on her phone, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident happened in September, but Thaddeus Davis, 27, wasn't arrested until last week when he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth and fled the scene, the report said. Police were notified that Davis was wanted on other charges and was taken into custody shortly after.

On Sept. 12, Davis and a woman he was seeing romantically for a year got into a "heated argument" about their relationship, police said. The woman, at the time, was seven weeks pregnant with Davis' child.

During this argument, Davis demanded to see text messages on the woman's phone, but she refused. That's when Davis clobbered her in the head with a cooking pan and then grabbed a kitchen knife which he used to stab her on her left side, according to police.

Davis then took off with the woman's phone and left the scene while the woman was able to call police and report the incident. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Photo: Miami-Dade County Corrections

After the woman ID'ed Davis, police put in a probable cause message for Davis' arrest.

On Nov. 1, Davis allegedly punched a woman in the mouth during an argument, police said. The affidavit said this argument was between Davis and his girlfriend who he shares a 4-month-old child with.

It remains unclear if this is the same woman from the previous incident.

When Davis fled, police responded and searched for him and that's when it was revealed that he was wanted on other charges. He was taken into custody shortly after and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On the way there, however, he "kept hitting the transport van and caused damage to the metal wall inside the transport van," resulting in another charge, police said.

Later that day, during the booking process, Davis allegedly kicked a corrections officer in the lower abdomen. No injuries were reported.

Davis now remains in custody at TGK after being charged with armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief and battery on a corrections officer.

Arrest records show he's being held on $18,500 bond.