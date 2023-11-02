Florida woman whacks man in head with hammer during argument about rum, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida woman is behind bars after allegedly whacking a man in the head during an argument about rum, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Lorrie Wilds was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said he was in the garage when Wilds came in, arguing about the missing rum in the home, the affidavit said. The man said he doesn't drink rum, and that's when Wilds started to knock things over.

During Wilds' reported rampage, she grabbed the man around his neck and started punching him. The man was able to get away, but that's when Wilds came at him with a hammer, according to the arrest affidavit.

At first, the man didn't know what he was hit with, but then realized it was the blunt side of a hammer. Deputies said there was a small scrape with fresh blood on the man's head.

The hammer, a standard one with a black and blue handle, was found by deputies.

When deputies caught up with Wilds, they observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, the report said. She also said the argument she had with the man was only verbal, but admitted to throwing an alcohol bottle at him and throwing his laptop on the floor.

Wilds remains at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.