Florida man wanted for weeks finally nabbed after deputies see him on Instagram Live

A DeLand man is behind bars after being wanted by authorites since November.

Kevin Gaines Jr., 20, was located and arrested Thursday by members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy reportedly spotted the vehicle Gaines was believed to be driving at 409 W. Beresford Ave.

As deputies surrounded the house, Gaines was live on Instagram at the time.

"In watching the video, Deputy Billy Leven could tell Gaines was inside the house. When he pointed his spotlight into the window, Deputy Leven could see the light show up in the live Instagram video shortly before it abruptly ended," the sheriff's office said.

Gaines surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

"During a search of the house, three firearms were recovered, along with a fourth found underneath a vehicle in the driveway. Gaines was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with his warrants for grand theft auto, criminal mischief and no valid driver’s license, along with warrants for bond revocation on previous charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and no valid driver’s license."

Gaines has been wanted by authorities since November. They say he is known to carry firearms and is considered 'armed and dangerous.' In 2018, deputies say Gaines was arrested in two separate crimes: an armed carjacking in Deltona and a drive-by shooting at a skating rink.

