Man gets baptized while burglarizing Florida church, claims 'something' held him down: deputies

A man decided to baptize himself during a burglary at a Florida church last week, authorities said.

The suspect, Derek Porter from Georgia, told deputies that "something" was holding his head down in the water of Emerald Beach Church of God's baptistry pool, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

On August 4, deputies responded to the church after receiving a call about a burglary. When they arrived, they learned Porter had allegedly broken into the building by smashing a church window with a cinder block.

A woman who worked at the church was inside the building at the time and ran for safety after hearing the glass break.

While inside, authorities said Porter caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage to the church. He then allegedly took several electronics including a TV and a computer and loaded it into his truck. He also took the church’s money bag, deputies said.

When speaking with law enforcement, Porter said he could not remember what happened while he was inside the church, but did, however, remember baptizing himself.

Deputies arrested Porter on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He also faces charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, after deputies found the drug and paraphernalia on him.

The sheriff's office shared body camera video on social media which showed deputies arresting Porter and clearing the church.

While inside the church, a Bay County K9 decided to "beat the heat and cool off in baptismal," the sheriff's office said. The deputies could not help but giggle.