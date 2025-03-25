Orange County woman killed in 'domestic' shooting in Orlovista; search for suspect underway

The Brief A woman in her 40s was shot in a neighborhood near the intersection of N. Pine Hills and Old Winter Garden roads on Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Deputies say the shooting is domestic in nature, and they are searching for a suspect. The investigation is in its early stages, with limited details available, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



A woman in her 40s was shot in an Orlovisita neighborhood near the intersection of N. Pine Hills and Old Winter Garden roads on Tuesday and later died at the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are actively searching for a suspect.

What we know:

A woman in her 40s was shot in the 5200 block of W. Livingston St. just before 4 p.m. on Monday. This is in a neighborhood northwest of the intersection of N. Pine Hills and Old Winter Garden roads.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting at approximately 3:45 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities have determined that the shooting was domestic in nature. Deputies have identified a suspect and are actively searching for that person.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity or any potential relationship to the victim. It remains unclear what led to the shooting or whether there were any prior incidents of domestic violence involving the victim and the suspect.

What they're saying:

"It’s very early in the investigation," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anuyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

