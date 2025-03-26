Man shoots, kills his wife at Orange County home: deputies

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his wife at a home on Livingston Street. Lamar Antonio Bryant, 41, was booked into the Orange County jail on Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Deputies have not announced the relationship between the two, but confirmed the shooting was "domestic."



A man accused of shooting and killing an Orange County mother Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, authorities said.

Who is the suspect?

New details:

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim's husband, 41-year-old Lamar Antonio Bryant.

He was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to jail records obtained by FOX 35 News.

Booking photo of Lamar Antonio Bryant (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What happened?

The backstory:

On March 25, shortly before 4 p.m., a woman was shot at a home in the 5200 block of W. Livingston Street – a neighborhood northwest of the intersection of N. Pine Hills and Old Winter Garden roads.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Who is the victim?

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed as 42-year-old Takeshia Renee Bryant.

FOX 35 News spoke with her mother, Stacey Eads, who was on scene while dozens of deputies collected evidence from inside and outside the home.

She told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie that her daughter was shot in the bathroom.

Takeshia "Keshia" Eads

She said she was outside when she heard three gunshots ring out; two of her grandchildren, the victim's daughters, were inside.

Victim described as 'roots of the family'

What they're saying:

Brandy Benjamin, the victim's sister-in-law, described Takeshia as the "roots of the family," adding that she kept everyone together. The victim was described by family members as a mother of four and a grandmother of four — with another grandchild on the way.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and it is unknown if there were any prior incidents of domestic violence between the two.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: