What we know about Florida man Lamar Bryant and his wife, Takeisha, he’s accused of killing

The Brief FOX 35 News is uncovering more details about the woman who was shot and killed by her husband at an Orange County home on March 25. We spoke with individuals who knew both the victim, Takeshia "Keshia" Bryant, and the suspect, Lamar Bryant, and they were stunned by what happened. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and it is not known if there had been any previous incidents of domestic violence between the couple.



Authorities confirmed that the suspect accused of murdering his wife at an Orlando home earlier this week was arrested early Wednesday after being found in Kissimmee.

Here's what we know about the case.

Who is Lamar Bryant?

Lamar Antonio Bryant, 41, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Takeshia "Keshia" Bryant, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

Booking photo of Lamar Antonio Bryant (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Criminal history

Deputies said he shot and killed his wife just days after his 41st birthday, and only a couple of weeks following his most recent arrest for allegedly selling cocaine, according to court records.

Bryant had been released on bond from that arrest, which occurred while he already had a warrant out for fleeing from police.

Investigators revealed that Bryant had been arrested multiple times in 2023 for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl. Those arrests happened while he was on probation after being caught with a gun he couldn’t legally have because of previous drug crimes.

‘She never looked down her nose at anyone’

What they're saying:

A friend of Bryant's told FOX 35 he was a good person, mentioning that he and his wife would often hand out food to those in need, and offer to help their friends and neighbors.

"One of the facets of ministry that she ended up was the outreach. And Keshia loved to go to the streets," said Pastor Jon Eason of United Hands Ministries. "To befriend anyone. Help in any capacity possible. The greatest part about it is that she never looked down her nose at anyone."

What happened?

The backstory:

On March 25, shortly before 4 p.m., a woman was shot at a home in the 5200 block of W. Livingston Street in Orlando.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Takeshia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and it is unknown if there were any prior incidents of domestic violence between the two.

Dig deeper:

FOX 35 News spoke with her mother, Stacey Eads, who was on scene while dozens of deputies collected evidence from inside and outside the home. She told us that her daughter was shot in the bathroom.

She said she was outside when she heard three gunshots ring out; two of her grandchildren, the victim's daughters, were inside.

Who is Takeshia "Keisha" Bryant?

Takeshia Bryant was described by family members as a mother of four and a grandmother of four — with another grandchild on the way.

The 42-year-old woman was also a teacher and the Performing Arts Director at the Saints Academy in Apopka.

Prophetess Rosalind Eason, a teacher at Saints Academy, said Takeshia was "a loving person impacted lives, so many lives. And she was so loving to the children at the school from K to 12."

Brandy Benjamin, the victim's sister-in-law, described Takeshia as the "roots of the family," adding that she kept everyone together.

