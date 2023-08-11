Florida man shot his friend in both legs before pistol whipping him, deputies say

article

A DeLeon Springs man was arrested for allegedly shooting his friend in both legs and pistol-whipping him in the head, deputies said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Thomas Arney, 38, told deputies that he and his friend had been drinking outside all night and got into an argument that escalated.

Arney told deputies his friend started breaking windows of cars and "moved toward" aggressively before Arney fired two shots at his legs.

Deputies said the victim didn't cooperate with the investigation, but a witness said the victim was not threatening Arney "in any way" before the shooting.

The witness told deputies Arney shot the victim once in each leg and then stood over him and pistol-whipped him in the head.

Arney was taken to the Volusia County Jail where he remains on a $25,000 bond.