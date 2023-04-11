article

A Florida man is facing charges after he fired shots into a Seminole County restaurant because he was upset that he was asked to leave, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Nordick, 28, of Eustis, was arrested over the weekend on several charges including attempted murder and shooting into an occupied structure.

Deputies responded to The Back Porch located on Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood for a shooting around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses inside the restaurant told deputies that Nordick was inside the business when he began to bother several customers and was ultimately told to leave.

Officials said Nordick left but returned moments later and began shooting several rounds through the restaurant's front door in the direction of multiple customers at the bar, causing them to hide and take cover. The incident was reportedly caught on surveillance video.

Deputies recovered 10 gun shell cases at the scene.

Deputies immediately began searching for Nordick who had left the area. He was later found walking at the intersection of Sabal Palm Drive South and Wekiva Springs Road – about a mile northwest of the restaurant.

Nordick was wearing the same clothes as the shooter seen on surveillance video and was found in possession of a handgun, the report stated.

Nordick admitted to law enforcement that he had a few alcoholic drinks while at the restaurant and became upset after being asked to leave, but denied shooting into the business, officials said.

He was booked into the Seminole County jail where he is being held without bond.

His next court appearance is set for May 30 at 9 a.m.