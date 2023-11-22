Maryland man's trip to Florida Publix nets him $1 million lottery win

A man from Maryland claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off he purchased at Publix in southwest Florida – but can he do that?

Collin Reed claimed a top prize in the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game this week, according to the Florida Lottery.

The 39-year-old man from Baltimore purchased the ticket from Publix at 7101 Radio Road in Naples.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000. The grocery store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, non-Florida residents can still play and claim winning tickets in the Sunshine State. To claim a prize, winners must either visit the lottery headquarters for prizes $1 million and above, a district office for prizes worth $600 to $1 million for games without an annual payment option or any Florida Lottery retailer for prizes $599 and under.

To claim a ticket from out of state, winners must fill out the back of their winning lottery ticket and mail it to the claims office along with the required forms, including the Winner Claim Form and a copy of your ID. The Florida Lottery will then mail you a check for your prize.

It's important to note that federal law prohibits the mailing of lottery tickets across state lines, the Florida Lottery said.

"The risk of mailing tickets remains with the player and will not be assumed by the Florida Lottery," the Florida Lottery website adds.

Click here for more information about claiming a Florida Lottery prize.