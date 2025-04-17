Florida man kills 3 in I-95 crash after taunting state trooper, slamming into tow truck: officials

The Brief A Florida man has been indicted for murder after a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash on an Interstate 95 off-ramp. Officials say the man taunted state troopers before then slamming into a tow truck and killing three people, as well as seriously injuring another. Vernon J. Hodges, 41, had a history of previous traffic convictions and license revocations, including for DUI, refusing to submit to breath or blood tests and for being a habitual traffic offender.



In total, a Brevard County Jury has indicted 41-year-old Vernon J. Hodges on 17 charges.

'Habitual traffic offender’

What we know:

Authorities said Hodges had a history of previous traffic convictions and license revocations, including for DUI, refusing to submit to breath or blood tests and for being a habitual traffic offender.

Blood tests taken at the hospital after the crash showed he had a blood alcohol content of .147 above the legal limit.

The jury has indicted Hodges on 17 charges:

3 counts of first-degree felony murder, a capital felony punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty

Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, causing death

3 counts of DUI manslaughter

3 counts of vehicular homicide

3 counts of driving without a driver's license or while license suspended or revoked, causing death

Driving with a suspended or revoked license, causing death

Driving with a suspended or revoked license, causing serious injury

DUI with serious bodily injury

Driving under the influence and causing damage

High-speed chase leads to deadly crash

The backstory:

An official news release from the State Attorney of the 18th Judicial Circuit states the deadly incident started at about 8:30 a.m. on March 28.

Officials say Hodges, of Sebastian, was driving a Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan northbound when he passed a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) sergeant at an estimated 100 mph. Hodges was reported to then make gestures and wave out the window at the trooper, who activated his flashing lights and siren.

Authorities said Hodges turned down the exit ramp at State Road 520 and swerved onto the right shoulder to avoid cars. FHP said the Mercedes then slammed into the back of a tow truck, shredding the car, and spun across the roadway.

Investigators said tow truck driver John Youmara was under the rear axle of the truck, preparing it to be towed by him, and became trapped beneath the wreckage.

Killed on impact were:

Alicia M. Carter, 31, of Melbourne,

Eleasya J. Fulton, 24, of Palm Bay

Leon Holmes, 41, of Vero Beach

Youmara was hospitalized with serious injuries and is recovering.

Meanwhile, Hodges was hospitalized and later arrested at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

