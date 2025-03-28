Brevard County multi-car crash on I-95 kills 3, seriously injures 2: troopers

The Brief Three people have died, and two people have been seriously injured, following a multi-car crash in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says. Troopers said the crash took place around 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 28, on Interstate 95 northbound at Mile Marker 201 (King Street). Troopers said the crash currently remains under investigation.



Three people have died, and two people have been seriously injured, following a multi-car crash on Friday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

Troopers said the crash took place around 8:30 a.m. March 28, on Interstate 95 northbound at Mile Marker 201 (King Street).

The crash currently remains under investigation, authorities said.

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

An official crash report from the FHP states that a 2015 Mercedes was traveling northbound on I-95, approaching Mile Marker 201 (King Street), while a 2005 Ford F-650 tow truck and a 2011 Ford F-750 tow truck were parked and unoccupied on the I-95 northbound exit ramp to King Street on the right shoulder. Authorities said a 39-year-old man was under the 2011 Ford, hooking the 2005 Ford to the bed of it.

Meanwhile, troopers said the Mercedes was fleeing from FHP and traveling above the posted speed limit, when the car then traveled onto the exit ramp and hit the two trucks.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 41-year-old man, and the 39-year-old man were transported to a local hospital via aircare, FHP said.

The three passengers in the Mercedes — two adult women and one adult man — were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reports show.

Troopers have not yet released the identity of those that died. FHP said the medical examiner's office will update them once they have positively identified those that died.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more details about the crash, including why the Mercedes was fleeing from FHP, as well as the current conditions of the two people that were seriously injured.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: