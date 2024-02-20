Florida man indicted in shooting deaths of 3 family members in Palm Bay

A Brevard Grand Jury has indicted a man who is accused of killing three of his family members in a shooting incident last month.

Ta'Shawn Taylor, 26, is charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Lisa Suglam, 31, Angella Suglam, 60, and Stephen Suglam, 79. Additionally, Taylor faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Kamauri Curry, 15, and Gary Taylor, 59.

On the evening of Jan. 20, Palm Bay Police responded to a Woodlake Drive apartment after a 911 call reported multiple gunshot victims. Inside the residence, police discovered three deceased victims of fatal gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Taylor's sister, mother, and grandfather. Curry and Taylor were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

Ta'Shawn Taylor (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses identified Ta'Shawn Taylor as the suspect who fled in a car while armed with a firearm, according to investigators. Roughly an hour later, police apprehended Taylor while driving on Babcock Street. He is currently held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.

The Grand Jury considered testimony from Palm Bay investigators, a lay witness, and the Brevard County Medical Examiner before issuing the indictments. The State of Florida has a 45-day period following arraignment to decide on pursuing the death penalty in this case.

As of now, no trial date has been set.