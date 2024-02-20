Orange County first responders honored for Hurricane Ian efforts

Orange County first responders were honored for their efforts to rescue people during Hurricane Ian.

Lt. Brandon Allen was one of 97 Orange County Fire and Rescue team members recognized for their actions. Lt. Allen highlighted the urgency of their rescue missions, emphasizing the potential consequences if they didn't act promptly.

"I've always viewed awards like this. It's for me but also for my family. We're not able to be at home when a hurricane happens, so we trust our families. I trust my wife to take care of our son, the dog, to take care of the house," Lt. Allen said. "So, when I'm out there when making these rescues, I don’t have to worry about what's going on at home, because I know she has things under control. So this is a thank you to the families and their sacrifice as well."

On September 29, 2022, the Special Operations Task Force and Orange County crews responded to multiple calls for service throughout the county due to Hurricane Ian.

Lt. Allen, with two decades of experience, described the unique challenges faced during the hurricane response, noting the varied conditions in different neighborhoods.

"Every call, every neighborhood we went to was different – one neighborhood, we had to wade; water was waist deep; other neighborhoods, we had to take an airboat in because the current was so strong there was no way we were able to walk out," he explained.

The first responders emphasize the importance of training and "muscle memory" when addressing unprecedented situations, highlighting the team's ability to work cohesively and handle diverse scenarios during the hurricane.