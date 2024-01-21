Multiple people shot at Palm Bay apartment complex, police say

A suspect is in custody after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to Palm Bay Police.

Around 11:38 p.m., the Palm Bay Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Woodlake Apartments, according to police. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims with gunshot injuries, a press release stated. The suspect is now in custody and there is no threat to the public, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.



