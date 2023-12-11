Florida man gets 'agitated' by neighborhood Christmas parade, fires off several gunshots: deputies

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly fired off several shots during a neighborhood Christmas parade because he became "agitated" at what parade-goers were doing, according to deputies.

Douglas Moore, 43, was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol after the incident that unfolded in the 4100 block of County Road 218 in Middleburg on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

As the Middleburg Christmas Parade was underway Saturday evening, deputies and SWAT Team members responded to a location along the parade route after several gunshots were heard. Middleburg is located about 30 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

According to deputies, Moore "became agitated by the activities generated by parade attendees." That's when he discharged a pistol several times while walking onto the property where a group of people were. The arrest affidavit noted that no victims or witnesses ever entered Moore's property.

Photo: Clay County Sheriffs Office

Deputies said when they approached the back of the property, they saw several people yelling at the suspect, identified as Moore, at the property line. They were demanding to know why he was shooting a gun at them, according to the affidavit.

When Moore allegedly refused to comply with deputies' orders to get on the ground, he was taken to the ground and put into custody. Deputies also observed Moore's slurred speech and bloodshot, water eyes, the affidavit said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was struck by the gunfire, deputies said.

Moore was transported to the Clay County Jail.

"I am thankful for the quick response by the deputies who ran towards the sound of gunfire to keep our community safe," Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a statement.